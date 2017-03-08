Group Holds Symbolic Strike on Wage Gap for Women's Day
Several women in Duluth recognized the "Day Without a Woman" with a symbolic strike at the Minnesota Power Plaza Wednesday. It lasted for 78 minutes -- 78 because that's what the Feminist Justice League says the wage gap is between men and women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
