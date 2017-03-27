Gronseth Not Chosen for Winona Job
Gronseth was one of three finalists in the superintendent search. This was the sixth time in the past two years that he was up for a new job outside of Duluth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar 11
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|Players Girks
|14
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan '17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC