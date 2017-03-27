Fire Kills Cat, Causes $80K Damage; C...

Fire Kills Cat, Causes $80K Damage; Candle Suspected

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: WDIO

The Duluth Fire Department suspects a candle started a fire killed a cat and caused $80,000 in damage to a West Duluth home on Wednesday night. The fire at 621 North 43rd Avenue West was reported at 9:42 p.m. The fire started in a bedroom, and authorities say the fire self-vented through a window before crews knocked down the flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar 11 WEDONTKNOW 4
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Mar 3 Players Girks 14
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children Mar 2 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Bigdog bandit 22
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC