Fire Kills Cat, Causes $80K Damage; Candle Suspected

The Duluth Fire Department suspects a candle started a fire killed a cat and caused $80,000 in damage to a West Duluth home on Wednesday night. The fire at 621 North 43rd Avenue West was reported at 9:42 p.m. The fire started in a bedroom, and authorities say the fire self-vented through a window before crews knocked down the flames.

