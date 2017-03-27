Fire Kills Cat, Causes $80K Damage; Candle Suspected
The Duluth Fire Department suspects a candle started a fire killed a cat and caused $80,000 in damage to a West Duluth home on Wednesday night. The fire at 621 North 43rd Avenue West was reported at 9:42 p.m. The fire started in a bedroom, and authorities say the fire self-vented through a window before crews knocked down the flames.
