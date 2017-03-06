Filipovich, Russ Seek Re-election to City Council
In a press release, Russ says she believes "Duluth is moving in the right direction" and wants to be a part of meeting any challenges such as "lack of funding for street and infrastructure repair and funding for adequate housing and mental health services," the release said. Filipovich wrote he will "prioritizes community safety, fixing aging infrastructure, economic equity and preserving our natural spaces as his top priorities for the next four years."
