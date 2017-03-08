Feminist Group Raises Funds for Abortion Access Through Bowling Event

The H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia is hosting a Bowl-a-thon on April 29 at the Incline Station, but on Thursday, the group held a kickoff event at the Zeitgeist in Duluth. H.O.T.D.I.S.H. stands for "Hand Over The Decision, It Should Be Hers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.