Feminist Group Raises Funds for Abort...

Feminist Group Raises Funds for Abortion Access Through Bowling Event

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDIO

The H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia is hosting a Bowl-a-thon on April 29 at the Incline Station, but on Thursday, the group held a kickoff event at the Zeitgeist in Duluth. H.O.T.D.I.S.H. stands for "Hand Over The Decision, It Should Be Hers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Mar 3 Players Girks 14
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children Mar 2 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb 23 artful living 47
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Feb 15 Elbert 1
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan '17 Bigdog bandit 22
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC