Espionage in the Galapagos
Frances Frankowski is spending her last years in an upscale senior residence in the company of her lifelong best friend, Rosalie Mendel. The bulk of this book is Fannie's remembrances about their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar 11
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|Players Girks
|14
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan '17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC