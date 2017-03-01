Esko Graduate Organizes Another Prom Dress Giveaway
"Prom can be expensive," says Ashleigh Arntson, co-founder of "If the Dress Fits". When Arntson realized how costly prom could be, she set out to help others have an easier time with prom.
