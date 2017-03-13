Environmental review of mining in Min...

Environmental review of mining in Minnesota starts in Duluth

1 hr ago Read more: Mining Engineering

A two-year environmental impact investigation that will determine the future of copper-nickel mining decades in the Superior National Forest near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota kicked off in March with about 1,000 people gathering at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center to have their voices heard. Twin Metals Minnesota has proposed developing a $2.8 billion underground mine and waste-storage facilities on the Kawishiwi River just outside the BWCA, but in December 2016, the federal Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service announced a two-year moratorium on mineral exploration on federal lands in the area.

