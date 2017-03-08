Duluth violinist strikes a chord with...

Duluth violinist strikes a chord with fans, critics

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Gaelynn Lea is a violinist whose music and performances can defy description, and after a year of touring practically nonstop, she's achieving critical and commercial success. Born and raised in Duluth, Lea has been performing music for more than a decade, but her musical breakthrough came a year ago, when she won National Public Radio's Tiny Desk Contest, competing against submissions from 6,000 other musicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Mar 3 Players Girks 14
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children Mar 2 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb 23 artful living 47
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Feb 15 Elbert 1
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb 6 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan '17 Bigdog bandit 22
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC