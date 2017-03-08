Duluth violinist strikes a chord with fans, critics

Gaelynn Lea is a violinist whose music and performances can defy description, and after a year of touring practically nonstop, she's achieving critical and commercial success. Born and raised in Duluth, Lea has been performing music for more than a decade, but her musical breakthrough came a year ago, when she won National Public Radio's Tiny Desk Contest, competing against submissions from 6,000 other musicians.

