Duluth violinist strikes a chord with fans, critics
Gaelynn Lea is a violinist whose music and performances can defy description, and after a year of touring practically nonstop, she's achieving critical and commercial success. Born and raised in Duluth, Lea has been performing music for more than a decade, but her musical breakthrough came a year ago, when she won National Public Radio's Tiny Desk Contest, competing against submissions from 6,000 other musicians.
