Duluth Trading Co. opens second Ohio apparel store in Avon this year
Duluth Trading Co., the outdoor and work clothing store, is on track to open a second Ohio store as early as late summer or the beginning of fall. Pam Fechter, head of planning and economic development in Avon, said bulldozers already are clearing the fields on Chester Road for the 14,000-square-foot building just east of the outdoor retailer Cabela's.
