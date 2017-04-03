Duluth Trading Co. opens second Ohio ...

Duluth Trading Co. opens second Ohio apparel store in Avon this year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Cleveland.com

Duluth Trading Co., the outdoor and work clothing store, is on track to open a second Ohio store as early as late summer or the beginning of fall. Pam Fechter, head of planning and economic development in Avon, said bulldozers already are clearing the fields on Chester Road for the 14,000-square-foot building just east of the outdoor retailer Cabela's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Mon snitchnomore 15
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar 30 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar 11 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC