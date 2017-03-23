Duluth native on Fortune's list of world's greatest leaders
Fortune magazine's list of " The World's 50 Greatest Leaders " includes Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, a native Duluthian. Harteau is positioned at #22 on the list, just behind U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts and just ahead of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar 11
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|Players Girks
|14
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan '17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC