Duluth native on Fortune's list of world's greatest leaders

Fortune magazine's list of " The World's 50 Greatest Leaders " includes Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, a native Duluthian. Harteau is positioned at #22 on the list, just behind U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts and just ahead of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

