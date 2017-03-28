Duluth helps Uncle Sam kick the Kaiser off the map
This photo was shot about a century ago, outside the American Exchange National Bank at 230 W. Superior St. in Duluth - where Wells Fargo Bank has its main Duluth branch today. There is no date on the image, but the National Archives Catalog estimates it was taken between 1917 and 1918.
