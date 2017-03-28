Duluth helps Uncle Sam kick the Kaise...

Duluth helps Uncle Sam kick the Kaiser off the map

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Perfect Duluth Day

This photo was shot about a century ago, outside the American Exchange National Bank at 230 W. Superior St. in Duluth - where Wells Fargo Bank has its main Duluth branch today. There is no date on the image, but the National Archives Catalog estimates it was taken between 1917 and 1918.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar 11 WEDONTKNOW 4
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Mar 3 Players Girks 14
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children Mar 2 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Bigdog bandit 22
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC