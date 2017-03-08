Cloquet Woman Charged After Duluth St...

Cloquet Woman Charged After Duluth Stop Yields Drugs, Weapons

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: KSTP

A 24-year-old Cloquet woman was charged Thursday after a Duluth stop earlier in the week that investigators said led to the discovery of 179 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of marijuana, a loaded handgun, handgun ammunition, digital scales and U.S. currency. Morningstar Webster was charged by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office with aggravated first-degree sale of a controlled substance and first-degree sale of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Sat WEDONTKNOW 4
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Mar 3 Players Girks 14
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children Mar 2 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb 23 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan '17 Bigdog bandit 22
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,928 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC