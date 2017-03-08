Cloquet Woman Charged After Duluth Stop Yields Drugs, Weapons

A 24-year-old Cloquet woman was charged Thursday after a Duluth stop earlier in the week that investigators said led to the discovery of 179 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of marijuana, a loaded handgun, handgun ammunition, digital scales and U.S. currency. Morningstar Webster was charged by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office with aggravated first-degree sale of a controlled substance and first-degree sale of a controlled substance.

