Book Deals: Week of March 20, 2017

3 min ago Read more: Publishers' Weekly

In a three-book North American rights deal, Tor Teen's Ali Fisher bought Django Wexler 's YA debut, a trilogy called Deepwalker . The publisher said the series, which Seth Fishman at the Gernert Company sold, is an epic fantasy about a teenage girl trained in "the art of combat magic" who is "blackmailed into stealing a legendary ghost ship."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

