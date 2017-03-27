Amphibian (Xenopus sp.) iodothyronine deiodinase production for...
Mayasich, S. Amphibian iodothyronine deiodinase production for screening of thyroid-disrupting chemicals. Twin Ports Early Career Scientists Symposium, Duluth, MN, March 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar 11
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|Players Girks
|14
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC