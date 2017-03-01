5 Suspects Arrested in Duluth Homicide
Duluth police say they arrested four suspects Friday. A fifth person involved in the incident was already in custody at the St. Louis County Jail on unrelated charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|Thu
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|artful living
|47
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Feb 15
|Elbert
|1
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb 6
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan '17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Nicole lamb
|13
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC