$12.5M Wrenshall School Referendum Raises Concerns
The state-approved plan calls for Wrenshall district homeowners to pay $270 per year on a home valued at $150,000 for 20 years. Roughly 340 students attend Wrenshall, with 100 of them coming from Duluth.
