Whole Foods Co-op celebrates 10,000 owners
Whole Foods Co-op welcomed the 10,000th owner of its grocery stores in early February. To celebrate - and to demonstrate the power of local, cooperative ownership - Whole Foods Co-op is donating funds for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank to provide 20,000 pounds of food to be distributed in the Northland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
