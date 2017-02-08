Whole Foods Co-op celebrates 10,000 o...

Whole Foods Co-op celebrates 10,000 owners

Whole Foods Co-op welcomed the 10,000th owner of its grocery stores in early February. To celebrate - and to demonstrate the power of local, cooperative ownership - Whole Foods Co-op is donating funds for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank to provide 20,000 pounds of food to be distributed in the Northland.

