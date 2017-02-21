'When We Rise' Mini-Series to Profile LGBT Civil Rights Movement

"When We Rise" chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement, from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today. In the Twin Ports, three decades of the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival represent that same growth and progress.

