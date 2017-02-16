Wenck enters Duluth market, hires Bal...

Wenck enters Duluth market, hires Ballavance

Tuesday

Wenck has expanded into the Duluth market and hired Brett Ballavance, PE, as regional manager - Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. He brings more than 25 years of diverse engineering experience to Wenck and its clients.

