Vankessel joins Essentia West Duluth Clinic
She was born and raised in Duluth and completed some of her training at Essentia Health. Vankessel earned a master's degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
