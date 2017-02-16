UMD Student ID'ed as Victim in Duluth Homicide
On a report of a shooting around 2 p.m., the Duluth Police Department responded to address in the 500 block of East 11th Street. The 22 year-old was a student at UMD, enrolled in both the Swenson College of Science and Engineering and the College of Liberal Arts.
