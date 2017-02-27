Twin Ports Gay Bar Owners Reflect on Civil Rights Movement
In our communities, some know the civil rights movement profiled in the new TV series "When We Rise" because they lived through it. Artifacts lining the walls at Superior's Main Club, chronicle moments in that struggle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|Feb 23
|Anonymous
|3
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|artful living
|47
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Feb 15
|Elbert
|1
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb 6
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan '17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Nicole lamb
|13
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC