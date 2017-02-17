Ten facts about the accordion
Whether you dub accordion music annoying or enticing, you cannot deny the instrument's persistence. The earliest version of the accordion emerged in the early 1800's and one can still find it on many street corners today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OUPblog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Feb 15
|Elbert
|1
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb 6
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan '17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC