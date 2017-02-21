Seeking lay leaders to facilitate health promotion workshops
The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging is seeking volunteers or professionals to become leaders to teach Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshops. Leaders facilitate groups of people with chronic conditions to help them manage their symptoms and build confidence to maintain an active lifestyle.
