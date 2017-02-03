NRRI leads the way in alternative fue...

NRRI leads the way in alternative fuel process

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Business North

Turning wood into a new product could boost a flagging lumber industry in northern Minnesota, and investigators at the Natural Resources Research Institute - University of Minnesota Duluth - are leading the way in perfecting the technology. Using a process called torrefaction at their site in Coleraine, NRRI is converting biomass, primarily wood waste, into a direct replacement for fossil coal.

