More winter warmth leaves region in spring mode
Last month featured the longest January thaw on record. But February is poised to outpace even last month's mild weather, thanks to yet another historically warm stretch that set a slew of daily and even monthly records at reporting stations across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timberjay Newspapers Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|15 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Thu
|artful living
|47
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Feb 15
|Elbert
|1
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb 6
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan '17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Nicole lamb
|13
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC