Marine Corps veteran's background used for and against him at shooting death trial

When Scott Klund fired 24 rounds with an assault rifle through his bathroom door last spring, he was trying to "neutralize a threat," he said. On the other side of the door was a homeless man with a knife who had come back to Klund's Lowertown apartment along with a woman in the early morning hours of May 7. The former U.S. Marine had just met the two about 15 minutes earlier outside a SuperAmerica, where he had stopped to grab chips after closing down the Bulldog bar in St. Paul.

