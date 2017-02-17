Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Talks Broadband, ...

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Talks Broadband, Economy in Duluth

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: WDIO

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith stopped by Duluth Friday to talk about the #InnovateMN campaign, which aims to make the right investments to grow the state's economy. Smith sat down for a large roundtable discussions with local business leaders from companies like maurices, LHB and Tryon Media; higher education representatives from Lake Superior College and UMD and other people from IRRRB and APEX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Wed Elbert 1
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb 6 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan 18 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan '17 Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,406 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC