Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Talks Broadband, Economy in Duluth

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith stopped by Duluth Friday to talk about the #InnovateMN campaign, which aims to make the right investments to grow the state's economy. Smith sat down for a large roundtable discussions with local business leaders from companies like maurices, LHB and Tryon Media; higher education representatives from Lake Superior College and UMD and other people from IRRRB and APEX.

