Local bookshop, national attention
In addition to stories on Perfect Duluth Day in September and the Duluth News Tribune this morning, Zenith Bookstore was mentioned today in the book industry newsletter Shelf-Awareness . Zenith Bookstore, which will sell mostly used and some new books, will open in the West Duluth neighborhood of Duluth, Minn., this summer.
