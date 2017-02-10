Icy eruptions form volcano-like forma...

Icy eruptions form volcano-like formations on Lake Superior shoreline

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: MLive.com

The big brother of the Great Lakes is often the cause of natural phenomenon, one of which was captured by a husband and wife photography team based in the Duluth, Minn. area on Tuesday, Feb. 7. In this video by Gary L. Fiedler and Dawn M. LaPointe of Radiant Spirit Gallery , icy waves from Lake Superior cause frequent eruptions of ice chunks which created volcano-like formations along the shoreline at Canal Park in Duluth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb 6 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan 18 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan 17 Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC