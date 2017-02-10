Icy eruptions form volcano-like formations on Lake Superior shoreline

The big brother of the Great Lakes is often the cause of natural phenomenon, one of which was captured by a husband and wife photography team based in the Duluth, Minn. area on Tuesday, Feb. 7. In this video by Gary L. Fiedler and Dawn M. LaPointe of Radiant Spirit Gallery , icy waves from Lake Superior cause frequent eruptions of ice chunks which created volcano-like formations along the shoreline at Canal Park in Duluth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.