Goncalves: Future of mining is DRI, not more pellet plants
The future of Minnesota's iron mining industry lies in the production of direct produced iron and hot briquetted iron , Cliffs Natural Resources President, Chairman and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said at a Friday news conference in Duluth. Addressing future development of the former Butler mine in Nashwauk, Goncalves said northern Minnesota currently has sufficient taconite production capacity.
