Fourth Street Reconstruction Project a third of the way finished
"A $13 Million Dollar project in downtown city of Duluth is a big project, so we knew it would take two years to complete it" said Resident Engineer for St. Louis County, Steve Krasaway. What's left is nine blocks, but the city had to take a break due to the winter season, so, they laid down a temporary road for the meantime.
