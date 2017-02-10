Fourth Street Reconstruction Project ...

Fourth Street Reconstruction Project a third of the way finished

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Business North

"A $13 Million Dollar project in downtown city of Duluth is a big project, so we knew it would take two years to complete it" said Resident Engineer for St. Louis County, Steve Krasaway. What's left is nine blocks, but the city had to take a break due to the winter season, so, they laid down a temporary road for the meantime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb 6 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan 18 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan 17 Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC