Family medicine physician joins Lakeside Clinic
Dr. McDonald has a long history of caring for patients in Duluth, beginning with medical school and his residency training and continuing for the next 13 years with P.S. Rudie and Associates. He earned a medical degree at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, the first two years of training being on the Duluth campus.
