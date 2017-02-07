ENDI Apartments Officially Open
One of Duluth's newest developments, the ENDI apartments, are starting to look less like construction and more like home. The $38 million building had its grand opening today, attended by Mayor Emily Larson and members of the Duluth Economic Development Authority and Chamber of Commerce.
