Duluth Smells Ocean Breezes

Duluth Smells Ocean Breezes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Perfect Duluth Day

Below is the complete text of a Duluth story from page six of The Observer out of Saline, Mich., from Thursday, June 14, 1934, reprinted from Collier's magazine. First, it should be noted that tales of Duluth's shipping canal being hand dug by citizens have been debunked over the years, as described in detail in Tony Dierckins' book Crossing the Canal: An Illustrated History of Duluth's Aerial Bridge .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Mon Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan 18 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan 17 Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC