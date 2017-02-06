Duluth Smells Ocean Breezes
Below is the complete text of a Duluth story from page six of The Observer out of Saline, Mich., from Thursday, June 14, 1934, reprinted from Collier's magazine. First, it should be noted that tales of Duluth's shipping canal being hand dug by citizens have been debunked over the years, as described in detail in Tony Dierckins' book Crossing the Canal: An Illustrated History of Duluth's Aerial Bridge .
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan 18
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan 17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
