Duluth School District Faces Budget Deficit
The Duluth school district's projected budget for the next fiscal year is looking tight, especially if there isn't an increase in state funding as proposed by Governor Mark Dayton. Under the proposal, education is the largest recipient of new spending getting a $371 million dollar boost.
