Duluth Port Officials Concerned About...

Duluth Port Officials Concerned About Potential US-Canada Trade Policy

1 hr ago Read more: WDIO

President Donald Trump has said before that he does not support the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA for short, and now officials with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority are concerned with what that means for area cargo shipments. According to the DSPA, about 20 to 30 percent of its cargo either goes or comes directly from our neighbors to the north.

