Duluth Police Chief: Five Shootings in 16 Days is 'Statistical Outlier'
The shooting tally in Duluth has risen to five over a 16-day period from Jan. 21 to Feb. 5. The latest shooting happened between two moving vehicles on I-35 southbound. Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said he is concerned about continued violent crimes in Duluth, but he maintained that he doesn't think it is a continuing pattern.
