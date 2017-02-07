Duluth Earned Sick & Safe Time Task Force Opens Conversation
An ongoing debate over whether the city of Duluth should mandate paid sick leave is moving forward with the city council-appointed task force hearing from groups that would be impacted by earned sick and safe time. The task force is three months into a year-long process studying the issue, and after gathering background, they're opening up the conversation to the community.
