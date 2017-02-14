Duluth Cross City Trail plan reveals ...

Duluth Cross City Trail plan reveals new West Duluth route

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Perfect Duluth Day

The final draft of the Cross City Trail Mini-Master Plan was released today by Duluth's Parks and Recreation Division. It outlines the vision for a 10.3-mile multi-purpose paved trail system that connects the Duluth Lakewalk with the Willard Munger State Trail.

