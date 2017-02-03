Dozens Protest Pres. Trump's Immigrat...

Dozens Protest Pres. Trump's Immigration Order in Duluth

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: WDIO

Dozens took to Duluth streets to have their voices heard in opposition of Pres. Trump's controversial executive order on immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security jewelers Jan 18 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan 17 Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... Dec '16 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise... Oct '16 Want Hillarys Pro... 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,561,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC