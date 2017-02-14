Dozens March to Remember Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women
Sheila St. Clair, an indigenous woman missing form Duluth since 2015 was among those remembered at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman's march. The event was meant to bring attention to all the mothers, grandmothers and daughters lost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
