Donation Buys Duluth Zoo New Animal Dental Care Equipment

The Lake Superior Zoo is on a long, slow recovery from severe flooding in 2012, but Thursday, was an important step forward. Veterinarians gave one of the zoo's animals a dental cleaning and exam using new cleaning tools and digital X-Ray machine for the first time.

