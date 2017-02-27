Cirrus Calls 2016 Another Year of Progress
When 2016's billing numbers were released this week by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, Cirrus Aircraft easily captured the top slot, having delivered 317 aircraft, fully a third more airframes than its nearest rival, Textron Aviation's Cessna Aircraft Company. Last year's totals represent the third year in a row the Duluth, Minnesota, aircraft builder topped 300 aircraft in a single year, bringing the fleet total to more than 6,500 aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|Feb 23
|Anonymous
|3
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|artful living
|47
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Feb 15
|Elbert
|1
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb 6
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan '17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Nicole lamb
|13
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC