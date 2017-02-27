Cirrus Calls 2016 Another Year of Progress

When 2016's billing numbers were released this week by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, Cirrus Aircraft easily captured the top slot, having delivered 317 aircraft, fully a third more airframes than its nearest rival, Textron Aviation's Cessna Aircraft Company. Last year's totals represent the third year in a row the Duluth, Minnesota, aircraft builder topped 300 aircraft in a single year, bringing the fleet total to more than 6,500 aircraft.

