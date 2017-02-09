Carnivores rejoice: OMC Smokehouse op...

Carnivores rejoice: OMC Smokehouse opens next week

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Perfect Duluth Day

For more than two years, Duluth carnivores have been salivating at the prospect of OMC Smokehouse, Tom Hanson's new restaurant venture. The wait will be over when OMC opens Wednesday, Feb. 15. Hanson purchased the former Midway Bar space at 1909 W. Superior St. in August 2014 and gutted it in early 2016 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb 6 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan 18 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan 17 Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC