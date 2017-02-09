Carnivores rejoice: OMC Smokehouse opens next week
For more than two years, Duluth carnivores have been salivating at the prospect of OMC Smokehouse, Tom Hanson's new restaurant venture. The wait will be over when OMC opens Wednesday, Feb. 15. Hanson purchased the former Midway Bar space at 1909 W. Superior St. in August 2014 and gutted it in early 2016 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb 6
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan 18
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan 17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC