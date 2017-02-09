Carnivores rejoice: OMC Smokehouse opens next week

For more than two years, Duluth carnivores have been salivating at the prospect of OMC Smokehouse, Tom Hanson's new restaurant venture. The wait will be over when OMC opens Wednesday, Feb. 15. Hanson purchased the former Midway Bar space at 1909 W. Superior St. in August 2014 and gutted it in early 2016 .

