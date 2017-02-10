Body of Missing National Guard Soldier Found in Rural Duluth
Authorities have found the body of a missing Fredenberg Township man after he did not report to drill duty over the weekend with the Minnesota National Guard. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Department located the body of the 32 year-old and his vehicle about 7 p.m. Sunday on a rural road north of Duluth.
