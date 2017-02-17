Aerostich Offers Limited-Edition Hi-V...

Aerostich Offers Limited-Edition Hi-Viz Orange And Dark Oxblood Color Options

BLACK, GRAY and HI-VIZ LIME YELLOW are continuing as always, but traditional Red has just been replaced with a new limited edition DARK OXBLOOD, and Blue has just been replaced with a limited edition bright HI-VIZ ORANGE. These two NEW COLORS: DARK OXBLOOD and HI-VIZ ORANGE, are available now, and will continue to be available for a limited time, for all standard Roadcrafter, R3 and Darien suits, jackets and pants.

