3 house fires, 3 dead in 3-day span in rural areas near Duluth
Three people died in three residential fires in rural areas near Duluth in a three-day span late last week, authorities said Sunday. The most recent blaze occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday at a home in Normanna Township, about 15 miles northeast of Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
