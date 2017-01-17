Women's March Felt in Duluth

Women's March Felt in Duluth

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered to peacefully protesting President Donald Trump and his campaign promises on his first full day in office. In Duluth, hundreds sent a similar message to rally in support of their rights.

